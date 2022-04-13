Metal Stamping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030: Bending Segment Accounted for the Maximum Revenue Share in 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Metal Stamping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Process (Embossing, Blanking, Coining), by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal stamping market size is expected to reach USD 310.69 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

The increasing production of automobiles is anticipated to drive the demand for metal stamping as it is used in the manufacturing of car body panels, transmission components, and interior and exterior structural components. Automobile consumers are shifting their focus towards lightweight vehicles on account of rising concerns about environmental pollution. According to LMC Automotive, U.S. light vehicles sales reached around 14.5 million in 2020 and are expected to reach nearly 15.8 million by 2022.

The growing demand for lightweight vehicles is encouraging auto component manufacturers to increase their production capacities and engage in new product developments. This, in turn, is anticipated to augment market growth over the coming years. Major automobile manufacturers that have in-house component manufacturing facilities are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for automobiles. Moreover, the telecommunications industry is also projected to witness lucrative demand for stamped products owing to the growing investments in 5G technology.

Changes in consumer preferences towards enhanced audio experience along with a rapidly growing music industry, and advancement in VR technology are the major factors that are expected to drive the demand for headphones. This, in turn, is likely to propel market growth over the coming years. The market is highly competitive with the presence of local as well as global players including Alcoa Corp., Lindy Manufacturing Co., Tool & Manufacturing Company, and D&H Industries. These companies are focusing on long-term agreements, capacity expansions, and mergers and acquisitions to meet the growing product demand from potential customers.

Metal Stamping Market Report Highlights

The blanking segment is anticipated to progress at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the automotive industry on account of its precise and superior stamping ability

The bending segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021. Products manufactured using this process ensure stability and durability, thus it is mostly used in auto components

Consumer electronics is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period

The growth is attributed to the increasing utilization of lightweight metal components to improve the durability of electronics

Industrial machinery accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to the growing demand for machinery and automation to improve the efficiency of the output

North America is expected to continue dominating the global market over the forecast period owing to the increasing production of automobiles and consumer electronics

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Metal Stamping Market Industry Outlook

3.1. Market segmentation

3.2. Market size and growth prospects, 2017 - 2030

3.3. Industry value chain analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Growing automotive industry

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Emergence of plastics/composites as metal substitutes

3.5. Market penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.6. Porter's analysis

3.7. PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4. Metal Stamping Market Process Outlook

Chapter 5. Metal Stamping Market Application Outlook

Chapter 6. Metal Stamping Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Acro Metal Stamping

Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company

D&H Industries, Inc.

Kenmode, Inc.

Klesk Metal Stamping Co

Clow Stamping Company

Goshen Stamping Company

Tempco Manufacturing Company, Inc

Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.

CAPARO

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

AAPICO Hitech Public Company Limited

Gestamp

Ford Motor Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8h3zye

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005432/en/