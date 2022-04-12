TWITTER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Twitter, Inc. on Behalf of Twitter Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Twitter, Inc. ("Twitter" or the "Company") TWTR on behalf of Twitter stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Twitter has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 4, 2022, Elon Musk disclosed that he had purchased over 73 million shares of Twitter stock—a 9.2% stake in the Company.

On this news, shares of Twitter stock surged on April 4, 2022, closing 27% higher than its closing price on April 3, 2022.

Investors who previously sold shares of Twitter stock between March 14, 2022, when Elon Musk should have disclosed his Twitter stock purchases, and before the actual April 4, 2022 disclosure potentially missed the resulting share price increase as the market reacted to Elon Musk's purchases.

