INDUS Announces 2022 First Quarter Earnings Call

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT ("INDUS" or the "Company"), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced today that it will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (the "2022 first quarter") before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time to discuss its results and provide a business update, followed by a live question and answer session. The Company's press release and supplemental materials containing additional financial and operating information will be available on INDUS' website under the Investors section in advance of the call.
INDUS encourages participants to pre-register for the 2022 first quarter conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10165619/f250140aab.
Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
A listen-only webcast of the call will also be made available at the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=XoUFSXsm.
Those without internet access or those unable to pre-register may dial in at 11:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, by calling:
PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-866-777-2509
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-5413
An archived recording of the webcast will be available for three months under the Investors section of INDUS' website at www.indusrt.com.
About INDUS
INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing, and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 36 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 5.4 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006117/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
