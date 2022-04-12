NCS America, Inc. Announces Name Change to Alyve Medical, Inc.

NCS America Inc., a global medical technology company and leader in data-driven joint kinematics tools and personalized neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) technologies, announced today that it is changing its name to Alyve Medical, Inc. This new name reflects the evolution of the company and its products. It emphasizes the company's place in the musculoskeletal space, and evokes energy about its growth and potential.

NCS America, Inc. was the initial U.S. organization created for the business operations and commercialization of the two products developed at NCS Lab srl in Carpi, Italy. Alyve Medical will continue to be the business entity for global operations and commercialization. The company worked with a local agency to assist in the rebranding which was also shaped by customer feedback. The company name change is part of a broader initiative to clearly establish a unique identity for Alyve Medical and its products and align with the development pipeline. Simultaneous with this statement, Alyve Medical has announced that Ms. Yvonne Bokelman has been appointed Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

"As one of the founders of NCS America, I wholeheartedly believe this is the right time to change the name to more accurately signify the opportunity ahead of us," said John Winslow, former CEO and now Executive Vice President and Board Member. "Alyve Medical and the rebranding initiative represent an evolution of the platform and a revitalization of our company."

About Alyve Medical

Alyve Medical Inc. is a novel medical technology company focused on reimagining the management of musculoskeletal care. Through NCS Lab srl (Carpi, Italy), they have developed two FDA-approved innovative and novel platforms that used together or individually, aid clinicians in diagnosing, treating and preventing musculoskeletal injuries. These non-invasive technologies, deployed in physician offices and physical therapy clinics today are being used to observe normal and abnormal joint function in orthopedic treatments, physical therapy delivery, and athletic performance. Multiple studies are in progress validating and confirming this transformation in the way human movements are evaluated, measured and rehabilitated. For more information, please visit https://alyvemedical.com/

