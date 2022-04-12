Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation to Host Annual Spring Golf Classic at Miami Beach Golf Club

- event will support online access and learning opportunities for vulnerable communities in Latin America and the Caribbean

The Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF) is excited to announce the return of its annual Spring Golf Classic. After a two-year hiatus resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Foundation's signature fundraising event returns on May 23-24th at the scenic Miami Beach Golf Club in Miami, Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005996/en/

Funds raised will provide digital devices, internet safety training, and online connectivity for schools in vulnerable communities across the markets served by Cable & Wireless Communications, www.cwc.com, as well as provide emergency broadband relief for families living below the poverty line and support the Foundation's ongoing emergency disaster assistance in the region.

For more than a decade, the CWCF annual Spring Golf Classic, which raised well over $1 million from the last two outings, has supported the company's philanthropic and charitable efforts across Latin America and the Caribbean. "I am so thrilled the Golf Classic is back and that we can again provide this enjoyable and relaxing opportunity for our donors and supporters to help us positively impact the communities we serve," said Noelle Smikle, Executive Director of the Foundation.

Golfers will enjoy a welcome reception at the Kimpton Surfcomber, Miami Beach, on Monday evening the 23rd, breakfast at the Miami Beach Golf Club on Tuesday morning the 24th before teeing off, and an awards dinner on Tuesday evening at The Penthouse on the Wharf.

Latham & Watkins is the Presenting Sponsor of the event; A&E Network, Anixter, Lorac Communications and Prodapt are Classic Sponsors. Access Sponsors include BBC Global News US and Cerillion.

Sponsorship opportunities for the event are still available:

PRESENTING SPONSOR USD $25,000

Four (4) complimentary golf player spots

Logo placement on event registration, and Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation sites, with direct link to company website placement

Acknowledgement as a Presenting Sponsor in all event marketing and press releases

Reference in all pre-event and post-event social media posts

Repost of one (1) original sponsor post on social media platforms

Speaking role in post-event video production

Priority seating at Awards Dinner with executive team

CLASSIC SPONSOR USD $10,000

Two (2) complimentary golf player spots

Logo placement on event registration, and Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation sites, with direct link to company website

Acknowledgement as Classic Sponsor in pre-event and post-event press releases

Reference in one (1) pre-event and one (1) post-event social media post

Logo placement in post-event video production

Priority seating at Awards Dinner with executive team

ACCESS SPONSOR USD $5,000

Logo placement on event registration site

Acknowledgement in pre-event and post-event press releases

Reference in one (1) pre-event and one (1) post-event social media post

Logo placement in post-event video production

For more information, please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cable-wireless-charitable-foundation-spring-golf-classic-registration-97317105081

About C&W Communications

C&W Communications, a subsidiary of Liberty Latin America, is a full-service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services to consumers in more than 20 markets. Through its business division, C&W provides data centre hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers. C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fibre network – the most extensive in the region.

For more information, please visit www.cwc.com.

About Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation

Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation is one of five foundations affiliated with Liberty Latin America. Along with the Cable & Wireless Panama Foundation, Jamaica Flow Foundation, Liberty Puerto Rico Foundation, and Fundación VTR, the organization extends support in communities across the region.

Cable & Wireless Communications' commitment to doing business in a responsible and sustainable way is why we launched the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF). The Foundation is a powerful platform to raise and distribute funds to those in need across our markets.

Since its launch, the Foundation has raised US$3 million, and committed over US$2.5 million to recognized local, regional, and international agencies to execute relief and recovery projects in twenty countries. These projects help communities across Latin America and the Caribbean to not only recover from crises but support them in becoming more resilient when facing similar challenges in the future. In addition to the recovery and resiliency work, the CWCF also supports activities that enable progress in communities, as part of our efforts to build stronger communities and nations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005996/en/