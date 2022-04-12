agilon health Sets Date to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

agilon health, inc. AGL, the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022, and host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 for U.S. participants and +1 (646) 904-5544 for international participants and referencing participant code 757732. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed by visiting the "Events & Presentations" section of agilon's Investor Relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.
About agilon health
agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based, Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, and process and access to a peer network that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the quality of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities, and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 17 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's best physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information go to www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
