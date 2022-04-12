Terminix to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Results

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. TMX, a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control, today confirmed its plan to release its unaudited first-quarter 2022 financial results after 6 a.m. central time (7 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results at 8 a.m. central time (9 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive Officer Brett Ponton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bob Riesbeck, and Vice President of Investor Relations, FP&A and Treasurer Jesse Jenkins for an update on the company's operational performance and financial results for the first-quarter ended 2022. Participants may join this conference call by dialing 877.256.3294 (or international participants, +1.303.223.0120). Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast. A slide presentation highlighting the company's results will also be available. To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit the company's investor relations home page at investors.terminix.com.
The call will be available for replay until June 4, 2022. To access the replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation number 22017423 (international participants: +1.402.977.9140, reservation number 22017423). The webcast will also be available on the company's investor relations home page.
About Terminix
Terminix Global Holdings TMX is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The Company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 11,500 teammates and 2.9 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the Company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com, or LinkedIn.com/company/terminix.
