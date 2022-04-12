Victory Capital Reports March 2022 Assets Under Management

Schedules First-Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for May 6

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) of $178.1 billion as of March 31, 2022. The Company also reported that net flows were positive during the first-quarter period.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class Mar. 31, 2022 Feb. 28, 2022 Solutions $ 58,656 $ 57,305 Fixed Income 33,071 34,084 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 30,543 30,028 U.S. Small Cap Equity 18,489 18,663 U.S. Large Cap Equity 14,548 14,086 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 15,654 15,169 Alternative Investments 4,025 3,549 Total Long-Term Assets $ 174,985 $ 172,884 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,113 3,122 Total Assets Under Management $ 178,098 $ 176,005 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 118,119 $ 117,735 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 54,733 53,366 ETFs4 5,246 4,904 Total Assets Under Management $ 178,098 $ 176,005

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 4Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.

First-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

Victory Capital will report first-quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Company's management team will host a conference call the following morning, May 6, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital's earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

To participate in the conference call, please call (888) 330-3571 (domestic) or (646) 960-0657 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $178.1 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. It was ranked ninth on Fortune's list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005679/en/