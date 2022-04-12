Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on May 5, 2022

Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR, a leading global automotive technology company, today announced that it will provide its quarterly business update and report its financials for the first quarter of 2022 following the close of the market on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results followed by a live Q&A session.
New this quarter, to enhance shareholder engagement, all verified shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management. A selection of submitted questions will be answered during the earnings call. Starting on Thursday, April 28 at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET, shareholders can submit questions by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/luminar-2022-q1/. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the start of the earnings call.
- What: Webcast featuring first-quarter 2022 financials, business update and live Q&A
- Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022
- Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
- Location: The webcast will be available live on Luminar's Investor site at http://luminartech.com/quarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.
For additional information or to be added to our investor distribution list, please visit us at https://investors.luminartech.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.
About Luminar Technologies:
Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz for consumer vehicles and Daimler Trucks for commercial trucks, to tech partners NVIDIA and Intel's Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for production vehicles. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.
