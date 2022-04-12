SmartRent to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11

SmartRent, Inc. SMRT, a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, is scheduled to release first quarter 2022 financial results on May 11, 2022 after the market closes. SmartRent's senior management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on the same day at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.
Conference Call Information:
To participate by phone, please dial-in at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to allow for wait times to access the conference call. Conference call numbers for domestic and international participation follow:
Domestic Dial-in: 1-877-407-3982 Passcode: 13728637
International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6780 Passcode: 13728637
Webcast Information:
The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode through the Events and Presentations section of SmartRent's Investor Relations website at: https://investors.smartrent.com/events-and-presentations.
To listen to the webcast, please go to either of the above links at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. A replay of the call will also be available on SmartRent's website approximately two hours following the call.
About SmartRent
Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. SMRT is a comprehensive, one-stop real estate enterprise technology platform designed for property owners, managers and residents. SmartRent's value-added suite of services, which includes both smart building hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives property managers seamless visibility and control over all their assets. This unmatched functionality enhances the resident experience and delivers cost savings, mitigates operational friction and risk and provides additional revenue opportunities for property owners. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005496/en/
