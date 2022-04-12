Office Properties Income Trust Elects Mark Talley to Board of Trustees

Expanded Board Includes 78% Independent Trustees, 44% Women and 11% Members of Underrepresented Communities
Office Properties Income Trust OPI today announced that it has elected Mark Talley to its Board of Trustees as an Independent Trustee, effective immediately. With the addition of Mr. Talley, OPI's Board now includes nine Trustees, consisting of approximately 78% Independent Trustees, 44% women and 11% members of underrepresented communities.
Mr. Talley is a principal and one of the founding partners of Greenwood Commercial Real Estate, where he primarily provides acquisition, disposition and leasing services for clients regarding office real estate. Prior to starting Greenwood in May 2021, Mr. Talley worked for more than 25 years in various roles in the commercial real estate industry in the metropolitan Detroit, Michigan market, including working at Griswold Realty Advisors between 2012 and 2021, working at Grubb & Ellis between 2007 and 2012 as well as working at Jones Lang LaSalle (including its predecessor LaSalle Partners) between 1995 and 2007. Mr. Talley is also currently involved in various non-profit and civic leadership roles in the Detroit, Michigan area.
Adam Portnoy, Chair of OPI's Board, made the following statement on today's announcement:
"We are excited to welcome Mark as an Independent Trustee on OPI's Board. We believe his more than twenty five years of commercial real estate industry experience, including significant experience in office real estate, will be a significant asset and we look forward to benefitting from his insight and expertise as we continue our work to create value for OPI's shareholders."
Korn Ferry assisted OPI's Nominating and Governance Committee in identifying Mark Talley as a candidate for the Board.
About Office Properties Income Trust
Office Properties Income Trust OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing office properties primarily to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics. As of December 31, 2021, approximately 62% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased more than 170 properties as of December 31, 2021, with over 23 million square feet located in 33 states and Washington, D.C. In 2021, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year, and a Green Lease Leader. OPI is managed by The RMR Group RMR, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.opireit.com.
A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006045/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.