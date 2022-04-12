Absolute Software to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Absolute Software™ ABST ABST, a leader in self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, today announced that the company will release financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2022 ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 after the financial markets close.
The quarterly financial statements and management's discussion and analysis will be made available at www.absolute.com, and will be filed under Absolute's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
The company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-763-8274 or 1-412-717-9224; participants should ask to join the Absolute Software call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.
The conference call will be archived for replay until Tuesday, May 17, 2022. To access the archived conference call, please dial 855-669-9658 or 1-877-344-7529 and enter the reservation code 1508130. To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please use this link. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for one year.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software ABST ABST is a leading provider of self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, delivering truly resilient zero trust for today's distributed workforces. Absolute is the only endpoint platform embedded in more than half a billion devices, offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by nearly 16,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader in Zero Trust Networking and Endpoint Management in the Winter of 2022.
