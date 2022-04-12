Retail Value Inc. Announces Sale Closing & Special Common Distribution

Retail Value Inc. ("RVI" or the "Company") closed on the sale of Crossroads Center (Gulfport, Mississippi) for $38.5 million in cash prior to closing costs, prorations and other closing adjustments. Subsequent to the transaction, RVI has completed the sale of all of its real estate holdings and no longer owns an interest in any real estate property.
Net proceeds from the transaction of approximately $37.2 million, along with cash on hand, are expected to be utilized for a special cash distribution on the Company's common shares.
Common Share Distribution
The Company's Board of Directors declared a special cash distribution on the Company's common shares of $2.13 per common share payable on May 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2022.
The Company expects that the ex-dividend date applicable to the special cash dividend will be May 11, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be determined by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and investors are encouraged to refer to the "Daily List" published on FINRA's website (https://otce.finra.org/otce/dailyList) to confirm the ex-dividend date.
About RVI
RVI is an independent publicly traded company whose common shares trade under the ticker symbol "RVIC" on the OTC Pink Market. The Company previously voluntarily de-listed its common shares from the New York Stock Exchange on April 7, 2022 in anticipation of the sale of its last real estate asset. The Company has now completed the sale of all of its real estate holdings and is in the process of winding up its business. RVI is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006081/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.