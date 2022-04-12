Domo Named #1 Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services' 2022 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Today Domo DOMO announced it was ranked No. 1 on the list of cloud business intelligence (BI) vendors in the Dresner Advisory Services' 2022 Cloud Computing and BI Market Study.

The report found that the number of organizations using cloud BI is at an all-time high, up 240% from 2016, and identifies Domo as the highest-ranking vendor for its cloud BI features, cloud architecture and security, and web data connectors. Domo delivers on the most important aspects of BI required by organizations today, including data visualization, ad-hoc query, data quality and preparation, personalized dashboards, key data connectors and more.

"Cloud has been an integral part of Domo's DNA since its founding, because it allows data to be leveraged with the speed and scale needed for organizations to compete more effectively," said John Mellor, Domo CEO. "We are excited about the next phase of cloud BI which goes beyond charts and graphs to enable anyone to create data apps and power any action in their business, right where work gets done. Domo's data apps and integrations make the promise of modern BI a reality."

"We congratulate Domo on its #1 cloud BI rating for the 6th year," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "It's clear that cloud BI is becoming increasingly essential for enterprises as respondents who say it is either critical or very important is at an all-time high."

Dresner's Cloud Computing BI Market Study is designed to understand how peers leverage and invest in cloud computing and related BI technologies. For a copy of the full report, visit here.

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo's low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo's fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

