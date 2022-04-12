Eventbrite Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eventbrite, Inc. EB, a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Eventbrite will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter has been posted to its Investor Relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com. Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, Eventbrite will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its results.
Earnings Webcast Information
Event: Eventbrite First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Live Webcast Site: https://investor.eventbrite.com
An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Eventbrite's Investor Relations page, https://investor.eventbrite.com.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it's an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 290 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2021, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006017/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
