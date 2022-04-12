First American Financial Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

—Earnings release dates for remainder of 2022—

First American Financial Corporation FAF, the premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT.

The call will follow the release of the company's earnings results for the first quarter of 2022, which is scheduled earlier that day at 6:45 a.m. EDT.

The conference call, which will also be broadcast over the internet and is open to investors, members of the financial community, the media and other members of the public, can be accessed online at http://www.firstam.com/investor or by dialing toll free 877-407-8293. Callers from outside the United States may dial 201-689-8349.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through May 12, 2022 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13729079. An audio archive of the call and a copy of the first-quarter 2022 earnings release, including the financial information contained therein, will also be available on First American's investor website.

At the present time, the company expects to issue press releases announcing subsequent quarterly financial results on the following dates:

• Thursday, July 28, 2022 – Second-quarter results

• Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 – Third-quarter results

The company will host a conference call on these dates at 11 a.m. EDT.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation FAF is the premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. Tracing its heritage back to 1889, First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006083/en/