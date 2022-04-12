Easterly Government Properties Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on May 3, 2022.
A conference call will be held Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00am Eastern time. The management team will review first quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
Webcast:
The conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.easterlyreit.com. To listen to a live broadcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for ten business days on the Company's website.
To Participate in the Conference Call:
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 877-705-6003
International: 201-493-6725
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode: 13728660
The playback can be accessed through May 17, 2022.
About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA is based in Washington, D.C. and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.
