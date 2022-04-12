Grand Opening of First Oklahoma City Banking Center

Gateway First Bank will host a Grand Opening ceremony of the company's first Oklahoma City banking center on Wednesday, April 13, at 10:00 a.m. Located at 6303 Waterford Boulevard, Suite 100, the bank sits at the intersection of NW 63rd and Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City.
The day's events include a live radio remote, giveaway items, as well as the opportunity to win a round of golf with Professional Golfer Rhein Gibson. In keeping with Gateway's mission of strengthening families and communities, there will also be a special "Day of Giving." For every new customer who opens a new checking in person on April 13, Gateway First Bank will give the customer $100, as well as make a $100 donation to local charities. Customers can select from one of the following non-profit organizations to receive the $100 donation: Citizens Caring for Children, Infant Crisis Services, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma.
In addition to offering retail banking services, the new location is also home to Gateway's Oklahoma City commercial banking team. The team, led by Charlie Crouse, Commercial Banking Executive, and Jeb Cook, Market President, offers a portfolio of commercial lending, treasury management, business checking, and private banking services.
"Gateway has an extremely strong Oklahoma City area presence in the mortgage market," said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway. "Today is the culmination of a dream to merge a successful nationwide mortgage company with an Oklahoma community bank. We promised that if allowed to turn this dream into a reality, we would expand access to banking services into communities across Oklahoma and its contiguous states."
Gateway First Bank started in 2019 with five banking centers in western Oklahoma that are cornerstone businesses in those communities. Today's Grand Opening, along with a recent opening in the Tulsa market, will bring Gateway's banking footprint to eight locations, with more on the way. Other Gateway First Bank locations include Cherokee, Tonkawa, Nash, Wakita, Helena, and a microbranch in the Jenks corporate building.
"Today is a testament to Gateway's commitment to investing in our local communities," said Jason Porter, Vice President of Retail Banking Operations. "This new banking center will go above and beyond in providing traditional bank branch services while also providing our business customers the services they need to be successful."
"We take great pride in working with area business owners to help strengthen the community," said Jeb Cook. "Our dedicated and experienced bankers will collaborate to understand your business, assess your needs and goals develop a plan to help you achieve your goals."
About Gateway First Bank
Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.9 billion asset-sized bank with a substantial mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma and mortgage operations in the United States, with eight bank centers in Oklahoma, over 170 mortgage centers in 43 states, and more than 1,600 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)
Follow Gateway First on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GatewayFirstBank/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gatewayfirst/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/Gateway1st).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006085/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
