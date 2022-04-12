MYPS Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Playstudios, Inc. (MYPS) for Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Playstudios, Inc. MYPS and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws in relation to statements concerning the distribution of its flagship game, Kingdom Boss.
What is this Case About: According to a complaint filed against Playstudios, the Company repeatedly represented to investors that Kingdom Boss – Playstudios' highly anticipated flagship game – was "on track" for release in 2021 and that Playstudios would enjoy substantial revenue and profits as a result of the game's launch and subsequent sales.
On February 24, 2022, Playstudios filed its annual report for 2021 with the SEC and issued a press release summarizing financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. On this news, Playstudios stock price fell 5%, to close at $4.86 per share on February 25, 2022. Then, on February 26, 2022, Playstudios CEO attributed the failure to meet the projections made for revenue and earnings to the failure to launch Kingdom Boss and revealed that Kingdom Boss was indefinitely "suspended."
