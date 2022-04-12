FIXX Stock News: Robbins LLP Investigates Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) for Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Homology Sciences, Inc. FIXX and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws in relation to the misstatements concerning its lead drug candidate HMI-102. Homology is a genetic medicines company that focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate is HMI-102, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults.
What is this Case About: According to a complaint filed against Homology, defendants touted the progress of the Company's HMI-102 trial and the efficacy of the therapy. However, these statements were false. Defendants failed to disclose that the Company had overstated HMI-102's efficacy and risk mitigation, and therefore, it was unlikely the Company would be able to commercialize HMI-102 in its present form.
On February 18, 2022, Homology issued a press release disclosing that "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that its pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 in adults with phenylketonuria (PKU) has been placed on clinical hold due to the need to modify risk mitigation measures in the study in response to observations of elevated liver function tests" and that "[t]he Company expects to receive an official clinical hold letter within 30 days." On this news, Homology's stock price fell $1.26 per share, or 32.64%, to close at $2.60 per share on February 22, 2022.
