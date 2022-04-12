VLTA Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Volta Inc. (VLTA) for Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Volta Inc. VLTA and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws resulting in material weaknesses in internal controls and a material error in its financial results. Volta partners with real estate and retail businesses to locate and deploy its electric vehicle charging stations.
If you would like more information about our investigation of Volta Inc.'s misconduct, click here.
What is this Case About: According to a complaint filed against Volta, on February 25, 2022, Volta filed a Form 8-K with the SEC stating that its Audit Committee determined that its third quarter 2021 financial statements would be restated. The Company downplayed the impact of the restatement and assured investors the understatements were unintentional.
However, those statements were false. Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting. As a result, Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the business combination and therefore understated its net loss for third quarter 2021 requiring it to restate its financial statements. On March 2, 2022, Volta revealed the true impact of the restatement: "an approximate $26.7 million increase to stock-based compensation and corresponding increase to paid-in capital, resulting in an approximate net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $69.7 million and $155.5 million, respectively." On this news, the Company's stock price fell 2.6% on March 3, 2022.
On March 28, 2022, Volta announced its founders had resigned as CEO and President, and from the Board of Directors of the Company. In connection with their resignations, they were converging their Class B share holdings and equity awards to Class A stock. On this news, the Company's share price fell 18%, to close at $3.37 per share on March 28, 2022.
