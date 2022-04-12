Aviation Capital Group LLC ("ACG") announced today the secured financing of two Airbus A321neo LR aircraft for TAP Air Portugal ("TAP").
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006043/en/
Aviation Capital Group Announces Financing of Two Airbus A321neo LR Aircraft for TAP Air Portugal (Photo: Business Wire)
This financing marks the fifth use by ACG's Aircraft Financing Solutions ("AFS") program of its $650 million secured funding facility. This allowed ACG to provide a senior secured loan to TAP and to partner with Novus Aviation Capital ("Novus"), who provided complementary mezzanine financing. Together, ACG and Novus were able to offer TAP an attractive and comprehensive financing solution.
"ACG is grateful to have had the opportunity to work with TAP and Novus on this financing. We were able to draw upon our established relationship with Novus to effectively meld the senior and junior loans and to provide TAP with timely and efficient financing. Moreover, we were finally able to bring to fruition ACG's long held desire to work with TAP again," said Andrew Falk, Managing Director of ACG.
"We are delighted to complete this transaction with both ACG and TAP, continuing to support an existing airline customer," said Mamoun Kuzbari, Chief Commercial Officer, Novus Aviation Capital. "Not only are we building on our relationship with this additional financing for TAP, but we are also very proud to have a strong foundation with ACG that will allow both parties to collaborate on future opportunities. This debt structure is an attractive value proposition and the combination of asset type and stakeholders involved makes it appealing for both Novus and Tamweel Aviation Finance, one of the industry's leading mezzanine loan providers."
"TAP is very pleased to work with ACG and Novus on this financing and we are very confident that these two additional A321neo LR aircraft that are joining our fleet, already one of the youngest and most efficient in the world, will contribute to the success of our airline," said Gonçalo Pires, Chief Financial Officer of TAP Air Portugal.
About Aviation Capital Group
Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 440 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2021, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006043/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.