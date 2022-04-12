W. Capra Consulting Group Announces Kevin Struthers Promotion

W. Capra Consulting Group announced this month the promotion of Kevin Struthers to the role of Associate Director – Digital.
"Leveraging experience gained over decades in the business as a disruptive technologist, Kevin Struthers has been integral in taking W. Capra clients' digital and data services to the next level," said Mike Streams, W. Capra Partner. "He is a voracious student of the game that keeps W. Capra at the forefront of digital strategy. His vision, passion, and infectious personality make him an invaluable asset to the W. Capra family."
Kevin has myriad years of industry expertise, seven with W. Capra, and has been critical to the development and high-quality delivery of W. Capra's digital service offerings.
Kevin will use his prior experience and willingness to engage in ongoing education to ensure W. Capra clients operate at the bleeding edge of not only the digital offerings within their industries but across all industries.
About W. Capra Consulting Group
W. Capra Consulting Group is an industry leader in providing IT and business focused advisory and professional services in retail technology. For over two decades, W. Capra has helped organizations of all sizes understand, develop and execute strategies to solve the toughest challenges related to payment acceptance, consumer engagement, technology adoption, and data security. The W. Capra team is composed of industry experts who possess deep insight and experience across the industries they serve.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006034/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.