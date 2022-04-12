India Test Preparation Market Report 2022: Rising Number of Enrollments in Test Preparation Courses and Increase in the Number of Startups - Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Test Preparation Market in India 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The test preparation market in India is poised to grow by $9.07 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 15.02%
This study identifies the government initiatives on test preparation as one of the prime reasons driving the test preparation market growth in India during the next few years. The market is driven by the rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses and the increase in the number of startups.
The report on the test preparation market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The test preparation market in India analysis includes product and end-user segments.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading test preparation market vendors in India that include Bansal Classes Kota, CL Educate Ltd, FIITJEE Ltd., Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd, IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd, Kaplan Inc., Pearson Plc, Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd.
Also, the test preparation market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- University exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Certification exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- High school exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Other exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Post-secondary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Learning method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Learning method
- Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Learning method
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bansal Classes Kota
- CL Educate Ltd
- FIITJEE Ltd.
- Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd
- IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd
- Kaplan Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd
- Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd.
