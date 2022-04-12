India Test Preparation Market Report 2022: Rising Number of Enrollments in Test Preparation Courses and Increase in the Number of Startups - Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Test Preparation Market in India 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The test preparation market in India is poised to grow by $9.07 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 15.02%

This study identifies the government initiatives on test preparation as one of the prime reasons driving the test preparation market growth in India during the next few years. The market is driven by the rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses and the increase in the number of startups.

The report on the test preparation market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The test preparation market in India analysis includes product and end-user segments.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading test preparation market vendors in India that include Bansal Classes Kota, CL Educate Ltd, FIITJEE Ltd., Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd, IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd, Kaplan Inc., Pearson Plc, Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd.

Also, the test preparation market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

University exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Certification exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

High school exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Other exams - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Post-secondary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Learning method

Market segments

Comparison by Learning method

Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Learning method

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bansal Classes Kota

CL Educate Ltd

FIITJEE Ltd.

Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd

IMS Learning Resources Pvt Ltd

Kaplan Inc.

Pearson Plc

Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd.

