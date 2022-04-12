CIA Director and Head of U.S. Space Command to Headline 13th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit in September

Chris Inglis & John Sherman Among Top Experts at Top Government Cyber Summit
CIA Director William Burns and Gen. James Dickinson, Commander, United States Space Command, will headline the 13th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit, an in-person event being held September 7-9 at the Washington Convention Center that explores "Transforming Cybersecurity Through a Unified Approach." More than 100 speakers spanning government, military, nonprofits, industry, and academia, including Chris Inglis, National Cyber Director, EOP and John Sherman, CIO, DOD will discuss the hottest cyber trends and issues during more than 40 sessions.
"The war in Ukraine underscores the importance of developing a cyber strategy with a unified purpose to protect our cyber weaknesses," explained Thomas K. Billington, CEO and Founder, Billington CyberSecurity, a leading cyber education company for executives founded in 2010. "For the 13th year, we are honored to convene top leadership in cybersecurity to examine and enhance the cybersecurity of our country and our allied partners."
Designed to address the nation's pressing cyber needs, the three-day event will return in person after going virtual the last two years. It includes panel discussions, breakout sessions, fireside chats, and awards.
Topics to Include:
- Election Security and the 2022 National Elections
- Securing Infrastructure In an Increasingly Connected World
- Federal, State and Private Sector Engagement: Developing a National Cyber Incident Response Plan
- All Star VC Roundtable: What are the Next Game Changing Cyber, Disruptive Technologies?
A sampling of speakers includes:
- The Hon. Chris Inglis, National Cyber Director, EOP (Former Deputy Director, NSA; Former Commissioner, Cyberspace Solarium Commission)
- Brian Conrad, Acting FedRAMP Director and Program Manager for Cybersecurity, FedRAMP
- John Sherman, CIO, DOD
- Brian Gattoni, Chief Technology Officer, DHS
- Katie Savage, Director at Defense Digital Services and Deputy CDAO of Digital Services
Learn more or register at https://billingtoncybersummit.com/. Complimentary government and military tickets are available. Tickets for corporate attendees are $595-$895; academic and non-profits are $125; students are $25; and press are free. Press interested in covering should contact Shawn Flaherty at 703-554-3609.
Presented by over 20 sponsors, led by Amazon Web Services, CISCO, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, knowledge partner Booz Allen Hamilton, Cyber Innovation Partner Leidos, Marsh, Cyber Risk Roundtable Partner, and Diamond Sponsors Armis, GDIT, HP, Salesforce, and Trellix, the Billington Summit convenes leading senior cyber government decision-makers to examine key trends and topics while fostering deeper dialogue between government leaders and private industry.
| The full agenda is listed here. |
