QED Investors Sees Founding Partners Named to Forbes' 2022 Midas List

Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman recognized among top 100 tech investors worldwide

QED Investors' founding partners Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman were today named to Forbes' annual Midas List.

Highlighting the world's leading venture capitalists, the 21st edition of the Midas List positioned Rotman at No. 45 and Morris at No. 54. It marks the fifth consecutive year on the list for Rotman, while Morris appears for the second time after debuting in 2021.

Produced in partnership with TrueBridge Capital Partners, the Midas List is the definitive ranking of the top 100 tech investors.

Specializing in credit risk and portfolio management, Rotman's biggest score to date has been Credit Karma, which was acquired by Intuit for $7.1 billion in December 2020. His portfolio includes more than 20 investments, including SoFi, Roofstock, Flywire and Provide.

Morris's inclusion on the list was spurred by QED's early investment into Brazilian neobank Nubank. The company went public in December 2021 at a $41 billion market cap. He also sits on the boards of portfolio companies Amount, AvidXchange, Bitso, Clearscore, Mission Lane, QuintoAndar and Remitly.

The duo co-founded QED in 2007, having worked together at Capital One, arguably one of the world's first fintechs before the term "fintech" was even en vogue.

QED is one of 61 global venture firms to make the Midas List and one of only 17 VCs to have multiple investors appear in this year's edition. Notably, QED is the only VC headquartered on America's east coast with more than one investor on Forbes' list.

QED has invested in more than 170 companies, including 25 unicorns, and has more than $4.6 billion under management. In September 2021, QED announced it had closed a substantially oversubscribed $1.05 billion fund, including $550 million in QED Fund VII for early stage investments and $500 million in a new Growth Fund.

About QED Investors

QED Investors is a global leading venture capital firm based in Alexandria, Va. Founded by Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman in 2007, QED Investors is focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa. QED Investors is dedicated to building great businesses and uses a unique, hands-on approach that leverages our partners' decades of entrepreneurial and operational experience, helping their companies achieve breakthrough growth. Notable investments include AvidXchange, Bitso, Current, Creditas, Credit Karma, Kavak, Klarna, Konfio, Loft, Nubank, QuintoAndar, Remitly and SoFi.

