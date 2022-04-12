Publix Announces Scholarship Honoring Carol Jenkins Barnett

During Publix's annual stockholders' meeting today, Publix CEO Todd Jones announced the creation of the Carol Jenkins Barnett and Publix Community Service Scholarship.
Beginning with the fall 2023 semester, two Publix associates beginning their freshman year of college will each be awarded $5,000 toward their education. Among other criteria, the selected recipients will have exhibited a passion for community service. Additional information on the application process will be announced in early 2023.
"Whether it was advocating to improve education, especially for young children, or serving the less fortunate, Carol made a lasting impact on so many," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "As a company, this scholarship is a way to remember Carol's life and legacy of service."
The Carol Jenkins Barnett and Publix Community Service Scholarship will honor the life and work of Carol Jenkins Barnett, who passed away last year. Carol was the former chair and president of Publix Super Markets Charities, and daughter of Publix founder, George W. Jenkins. She and her husband, Barney, have generously supported United Way, Florida Partnership for School Readiness, Family Fundamentals and countless other organizations. Over the years, they also funded numerous community projects including Barnett Park and the Carol Jenkins Barnett Pavilion for Women and Children at Lakeland Regional Health. Her final major philanthropic gift was the founding of Bonnet Springs Park.
