Global Smartphone RF Power Amplifier Market 2022-2026: Emergence of High-Powered Electronic Devices Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The smartphone RF power amplifier market is poised to grow by $1.52 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 11.59% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rising adoption of smartphones, increased demand for data, and faster product replacement cycle and increased design complexity.

The report on the smartphone RF power amplifier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The smartphone RF power amplifier market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the emergence of high-powered electronic devices as one of the prime reasons driving the smartphone RF power amplifier market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing deployment of 5G network and rising mergers and acquisitions activities in semiconductor industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smartphone RF power amplifier market vendors that include Aethercomm, Analog Devices Inc., API Microelectronics Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CML Microcircuits UK Ltd., Eliterfllc, Empower RF Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, KeyLink Microwave, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Mercury Systems Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., MicroWave Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., QSC LLC, Qualcomm Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Also, the smartphone RF power amplifier market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Android system smartphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 iOS system smartphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

Aethercomm

Analog Devices Inc.

API Microelectronics Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

CML Microcircuits UK Ltd.

Eliterfllc

Empower RF Systems Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

KeyLink Microwave

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Mercury Systems Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

MicroWave Technology Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qorvo Inc.

QSC LLC

Qualcomm Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

