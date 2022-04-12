Global Hybrid Mattress Market 2022-2026: Market is Poised to Grow by $1.42 Billion - Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Mattresses and the Growing Need for Multifunctional Beds - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Hybrid Mattress Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the hybrid mattress market and it is poised to grow by $1.42 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The market is driven by an increase in online retailing, the highly developed offline retail sector in developed countries, and the growth of the real estate and construction industry. Also, the growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses and the growing need for multifunctional beds will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the hybrid mattress market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The hybrid mattress market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hybrid mattress market vendors that include Altitude Collection LLC, Bear Mattress LLC, Boyd Sleep, Brentwood Home LLC, Brooklyn Bedding, Casper Sleep Inc., Diamond Mattress, Eclipse International, Englander Sleep Products, Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Layla Sleep Inc., Leesa Sleep LLC, MLILY USA, Restonic Mattress Corp., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Tempur Sealy International Inc., Therapedic International, Zinus Inc., and Zoma Sleep LLC.

Also, the hybrid mattress market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6. Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

Altitude Collection LLC

Bear Mattress LLC

Boyd Sleep

Brentwood Home LLC

Brooklyn Bedding

Casper Sleep Inc.

Diamond Mattress

Eclipse International

Englander Sleep Products

Kingsdown Inc.

Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.

Layla Sleep Inc.

Leesa Sleep LLC

MLILY USA

Restonic Mattress Corp.

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Therapedic International

Zinus Inc.

Zoma Sleep LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pagqok.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006027/en/