Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market to 2027 - Featuring ABB, Alstom and Eaton Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market Research Report by Equipment (Power Cables & Wires, Switchgears, and Transformers), Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 252.70 billion in 2021, USD 271.31 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.54% to reach USD 390.92 billion by 2027.
Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States.
This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.
This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Electricity Transmission & Distribution Equipment Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing demand for power generation capacity additions
- Growing transmission and distribution infrastructure
- Rise in the demand for energy from the industrial, commercial, and residential sector
- Expansion in the number of electric system installations such as lighting systems and fire protection systems
Restraints
- Relatively high cost involved in manufacturing equipment
Opportunities
- Rapid technological advancements in electricity transmission and distribution devices
- Awareness regarding the need to reduce energy losses and growing investment in renewable energy facilities
Challenges
- Drop in the electrical energy during transmission and distribution
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Acme Electric Corporation
- Alstom SA
- BHEL
- China XD Group
- Crompton Greaves
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Kirloskar Ltd.
- Larsen & Toubro
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Osram AG
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- SYOSUNG
- Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Company Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/np4csd
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006023/en/
