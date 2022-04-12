Hovde Group Taps Veteran Analyst David Bishop and Adds to Equity Research Platform

Hovde Group, LLC ("Hovde"), a leading full-service investment bank and broker dealer that provides investment banking, capital markets, equity research, and sales and trading services focused on the financial services sector, today announced that it has added experienced professionals to the Equity Research Group, including David Bishop as Director and Brian Urness as Associate Analyst.

Bishop will work with Head of Research Brett Rabatin, Director Bryce Rowe, Senior Analyst Ben Gerlinger, and Associate Analyst Taylor Brodarick to assume coverage of Mid-Atlantic/Northeast and Southeast banks from Will Curtiss who will be transitioning in the coming months to a new role within Hovde's Investment Banking group. Bishop will be based in Sykesville, Maryland and has a long track record in equity research, having covered banks for more than 20 years and was most recently a Senior Analyst at Seaport Research Partners.

"I have been familiar with David Bishop's work and reputation for a long time and respect his research product, thought process, and abilities. As Hovde has continued to look to build out its practice, we are excited about David joining the team and are confident he is the perfect fit to continue to expand our research capabilities and coverage universe," commented Brett Rabatin, Head of Equity Research. "We are also delighted to add to the group Brian Urness, who has considerable experience in the banking space, most recently as a Senior Treasury Analyst at FB Financial Corporation."

Bishop added, "Joining Hovde provides me with the opportunity to continue providing institutional investors differentiated research, where Hovde has a great brand and market recognition. I am particularly excited to work as a team with Brett, Bryce, Ben, Taylor, and Brian."

