Insights on the Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Facade Global Market to 2027 - Need for Green or Zero-Emission Buildings Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Facade Market size was estimated at USD 1,166.24 million in 2021, USD 1,337.22 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.83% to reach USD 2,674.85 million by 2027.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:

We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States.

This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.

This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Facade market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Facade Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Facade Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Facade Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Facade Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Facade Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Facade Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Facade Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Facade Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing concerns about environmental pollution caused by the use of non-renewable sources of energy

Growing integration of solar energy solutions by commercial infrastructures

Rising number of commercial spaces

Restraints

Fluctuation in the measurement units in the building sector and PV industry

Opportunities

Need for green or zero-emission buildings

Robust modernization in construction and building sectors

Challenges

Unavailability of skilled professionals for BIPV installation

Companies Mentioned

AGC Inc.

AVANCIS GmbH

BIPV LIMITED

Changzhou Almaden Co. Ltd

ertex solartechnik GmbH

Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group Limited

Heliatek GmbH

ISSOL sa

Merck KGaA

MetSolar

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Novergy Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

ONYX Solar Group LLC

Polysolar

Solaria

SUNOVATION ProdU.K.tion GmbH

UAB GLASSBEL BALTIC

