Global Telecom Launches IoT Device Management Platform

Global Telecom, an innovator in wireless technology engineering at the intersection of hardware and the network, today launched a universal IoT management platform for organizations to manage, optimize and accelerate their networks of wireless devices and sensors. The GTIoT Management Platform offers a cloud-based, low-cost IoT solution for enterprises with thousands or millions of expected wireless devices in their network, as well as small businesses dipping their toes into the IoT.

At a price point of pennies per device, the GTIoT Management Platform includes more than 400 Key Performance Indicators (KPI) to gain a 360-degree perspective on data usage, efficiency health, location, power usage and reliability of devices at the macro and micro levels. Continuous assessment and evaluation of every device provides trend reports and recommendations on potential actions. The ability to rapidly identify and diagnose problems with underperforming or power-draining devices enables clients to realize immediate and long-term cost savings. And since the platform is powered by Global Telecom's cloud services partner at no extra cost, clients don't have to pay for the massive data accumulated and uploaded over the course of maintaining a reliable and efficient IoT network.

"The Internet of Things is exciting and rapidly gaining acceptance across industries, but it doesn't come without intensive, long-term maintenance that can easily overwhelm the resources of even the cutting-edge companies. Our GTIoT Management Platform is designed to eliminate headaches for innovators and ensure their IoT solutions deliver on the promise of new insights, better resource alignment, continuous optimization and cost savings," said Ahmad Malkawi, CEO of Global Telecom.

Security is paramount at Global Telecom, and the GTIoT Management Platform was designed and developed using the same principles and practices behind Global Telecom's patented, award-winning modules and modems.

Signing up for the platform is a one-step process, with packages available for monthly and annual rates, and no hidden fees. The user interface is accessible directly from the company website with customer support available 24/7 to provide uninterrupted management of devices and sensors. To learn more or inquire about a customized package, email info@glob-tel.com.

About Global Telecom

Global Telecom is an innovator in wireless technology engineering at the intersection of hardware and the network. Our patented and award-winning IoT modules deliver superior performance and multi-layer security for fast and reliable connectivity. Learn more at www.GlobalTelecomUS.com and on Twitter.

