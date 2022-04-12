The Worldwide Automatic Identification Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $478.8 Million by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automatic Identification Systems Market Research Report by Platform (Onshore-Based Platform and Vessel-Based Platform), Class, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automatic Identification Systems Market size was estimated at USD 331.02 million in 2021, USD 351.45 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.34% to reach USD 478.87 million by 2027.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:

We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States.

This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.

This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Automatic Identification Systems market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automatic Identification Systems Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automatic Identification Systems Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automatic Identification Systems Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automatic Identification Systems Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automatic Identification Systems Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automatic Identification Systems Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automatic Identification Systems Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automatic Identification Systems Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing international trade and vessel traffic

Growing requirements for identification and tracking of vessels, safety, and security

Demand for improvement in vessel dwell time and port performance

Restraints

Range and reporting competence

Opportunities

Favorable government mandate

Increasing investment for coastal surveillance

Challenges

AIS cybersecurity concern

Companies Mentioned

C.N.S. Systems AB

ComNav Marine Ltd

exactEarth Ltd

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Garmin International Inc

Garmin Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Japan Radio Company Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

SAAB AB

Thales Group

True Heading

Wartsila Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3ryw6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006022/en/