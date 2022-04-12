Global Tungsten Markets Report 2022-2026 - Recycling of Tungsten Scrap, Vast Reserves in China, Emerging Future Applications - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Tungsten Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tungsten market and it is poised to grow by 28.14 thousand MTPA during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.44%

This study identifies the vast reserves of tungsten ores in China as one of the prime reasons driving the tungsten market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the wide use of tungsten in integrated circuits and increasing demand for tungsten carbide from automotive industry.

The report on the tungsten market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The tungsten market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tungsten market vendors that include Almonty Industries Inc., AMC Group, Asia Tungsten Products Ltd, Buffalo Tungsten Inc., China Molybdenum Co. Ltd., China Tungsten Online Manu and Sales Corp., Dymet, Federal Carbide Co., Global Tungsten and Powders Corp., and GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd.

Also, the tungsten market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Market Dynamics

Market drivers

Wide use of tungsten in integrated circuits

Increasing demand for tungsten carbide from automotive industry

Vast reserves of tungsten ores in China

Market challenges

Stringent environmental and safety regulations

Recent economic slowdown in China

Fluctuations in tungsten and tungsten product prices

Market trends

Miniaturization of electronic components

Recycling of tungsten scrap

Emerging future applications of tungsten

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

3. Market Sizing

4. Five Forces Analysis

5. Market Segmentation by Product

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9. Vendor Landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

Almonty Industries Inc.

AMC Group

Asia Tungsten Products Ltd

Buffalo Tungsten Inc.

China Molybdenum Co. Ltd.

China Tungsten Online Manu and Sales Corp.

Dymet

Federal Carbide Co.

Global Tungsten and Powders Corp.

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd.

