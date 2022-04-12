PrimeLending's Dawn Robinson Named a Top 50 Woman Leader of Dallas

National home lender, PrimeLending®, a PlainsCapital Company, is proud to announce Dawn Robinson, SVP and Lone Star Regional Manager, has been recognized as one of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Dallas for 2022 by Women We Admire, an organization focused on recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential.
"I've benefitted from being in an industry and working for a company where I've been empowered to not only build an enduring career, but achieve great personal satisfaction," said Dawn Robinson, SVP, Lone Star Regional Manager for PrimeLending. "I'm humbled to be recognized and I share this with my outstanding team who works so hard day in and day out to serve our customers."
A proven leader with a winning track record of continual market growth, Robinson has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry. As SVP, Lone Star Regional Manager, Dawn is responsible for all mortgage origination production in North and West Texas. Under her leadership, branches and loan officers have thrived, establishing a strong foothold as a mortgage leader in these markets. During her tenure, Robinson has distinguished herself as a tireless champion for PrimeLending's people-centric culture, a relentless advocate for putting the customer's needs first and a service-oriented leader who goes above and beyond to inspire her team.
Robinson graduated from Southern Methodist University - Cox School of Business with an MBA in entrepreneurship and finance and from Texas A&M University with an undergraduate degree in finance. When not working, Robinson enjoys spending time with her active, growing family and cheering on her Aggies.
ABOUT PRIMELENDING
PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company (PrimeLending), is a national home lender combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast service, more choices and the flexibility to meet homeowners' unique needs. We're relentlessly focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership goals, whether they're looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home. The PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states, helping them make smart home financing decisions and have a rewarding experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 30 years, we're proud to consistently earn a 97% customer satisfaction rating*. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. HTH. More information at PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.
*Survey administered and managed by an independent third party following loan closing. 97% satisfaction rating refers to the average rating our customers have given our loan officers for the period 01/01/21-12/31/21.
All loans subject to credit approval. Rates and fees subject to change. Mortgage financing provided by PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company. Equal Housing Lender.
© 2022 PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company (PrimeLending). (NMLS: 13649).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005843/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
