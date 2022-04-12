Global Luxury Vehicle Market Report 2022-2026: Rapid Growth of Luxury SUVs & EVs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Luxury Vehicle Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The luxury vehicle market is poised to grow by 3251.30 thousand units during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.45%.
This study identifies the growing adoption of luxury EVs as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury vehicle market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid growth of luxury SUVs and key developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The market is driven by the integration of advanced safety technologies in luxury cars to gain higher safety ratings, rising adoption of electric luxury cars, and increasing demand for pre-owned luxury cars to aid growth.
The report on the luxury vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The luxury vehicle market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury vehicle market vendors that include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Mercedes Benz AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.
Also, the luxury vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors Co.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Mercedes Benz AG
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Stellantis NV
- Tata Motors Ltd.
- Tesla Inc.
- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjpnj0
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412006010/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
