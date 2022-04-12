U.S. Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Report 2022: Rising Preference for Pod-Based, Single-Serve Coffee at Affordable Prices Creates Opportunities for Private Label Brands - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United States Coffee Pods and Capsules Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States coffee pods and capsules market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2020 - 2025.
Key Highlights
- The demand for coffee pods in the country is increasing due to the convenience factor associated with coffee pods. However, as this market for pods and capsules has become mature in the United States, it is expected to witness stagnation in growth rate, during the forecast period.
- With the growing discount-oriented retail environment and the rising preference for pod-based, single-serve coffee at affordable prices, the private label brands are trying to capture large space in the US market.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Usage of Single-Serve Coffee in Households
In the case of coffee, convenient forms, like coffee pods and capsules, are becoming popular among the masses (especially in North America and Western Europe) so as to prepare good coffee in the comfort of home, in less time. Additionally, an increasing number of consumers are willing to purchase coffee machines to recreate the coffee shop experience at home, and players are introducing coffee pods that are compatible with popular machines, such as Keurig and Nespresso, to exploit this trend. According to Intelligent Blends, a player in the single-serve beverage market, there are more than 25 million Keurig and K-Cup brewers installed in homes and offices, across the United States, with millions more being sold each year. The penetration rates of single-serve brewers in households in the largest cities in the United States and Western Europe range from approximately 23% to 75%.
Increasing Popularity of Specialty and Organic Coffee Pods and Capsules
The installation of coffee machines and an increasing number of coffee bars, across the United States, is resulting in an increasing demand for coffee capsules and coffee pods. Due to the rapidly growing coffee shop culture, fresh-ground coffee pods are set to register substantial growth in both volume and value terms, during the forecast period. Nevertheless, sustainability remains important for buyers and retailers, and certification of organic nature is no longer an option, but a requirement. Also, consumers, as well as the industry, are demanding traceability in the value chain. Signature blends are a growing trend in coffee capsules, which are carefully selected coffee from various origins. They cater to specific consumer tastes and communicate balance and quality.
Competitive Landscape
The United States coffee pods and capsules market is concentrated among a few players and the major players are focusing on product innovations, the launch of limited-edition coffee pods, high distribution networks, better supply chain to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In order to sustain in the competitive market, the companies are enhancing their product portfolio constantly and strategically tapping into segments. The prominent players in the market are Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Starbucks Corporation, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Nestle SA.
Additional Benefits:
- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
- 3 months of analyst support
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Pods
5.1.2 Capsules
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Specialty Stores
5.2.3 Convenience Stores
5.2.4 Online Retail
5.2.5 On-Trade
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
6.4.2 Nestle SA
6.4.3 The Kraft Heinz Company
6.4.4 Starbucks Corporation
6.4.5 Luigi Lavazza SpA
6.4.6 JAB Holding Company
6.4.7 Baronet Coffee
6.4.8 The J.M. Smucker Company
6.4.9 DD IP Holder LLC (Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE MARKET
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/suy5sz.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005999/en/
