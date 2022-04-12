Trimlite Acquires Builders Hardware, Inc.

Trimlite, a Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. ("Wynnchurch") portfolio company, announced the acquisition of Builders Hardware, Inc. ("BHI" or the "Company"). Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, BHI is a distributor of exterior doors, door glass, and related door products serving residential and commercial end markets.

"We are extremely proud of the business our family has built since Les Godwin founded BHI in 1954, and we are excited to partner with Trimlite and Wynnchurch during our next phase of growth. Partnering with Trimlite will expand our product offering and allow us to better serve new and existing customers across the Southeast U.S.," said Will Godwin, General Manager of BHI.

"BHI has developed a strong reputation in Florida for providing its customers with exceptional service, fast lead times, and quality products. The combined platform will be able to service customers' needs that much better," said Patrick Hooper, CEO of Trimlite.

Brian Crumbaugh, Partner at Wynnchurch, said, "Wynnchurch has a long history of investing in founder-led companies and we are excited to continue that strategy with an investment in BHI. The Godwin family shares our commitment to putting customers first and we are excited to partner with Will to continue building upon their legacy of growth and success."

About BHI:

Founded in 1954, BHI is a distributor of building products in Florida. The Company supplies prehung doors, exterior door slabs, door glass and door components to local door dealers and distributors. For more information, please visit: https://buildershardwareflorida.com.

About Trimlite:

Founded in 1982, Trimlite is a vertically integrated distributor of residential doors and related door products in North America. Trimlite supplies a broad offering of interior and exterior door slabs, prehung doors, door glass and doorlites, and other related products which are sold through its network of wholesale distributors, dealers and OEM customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.trimlite.com.

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with offices in California, New York and an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch's strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $5.3 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings. For more information, please visit: https://www.wynnchurch.com.

Wynnchurch is actively seeking investment opportunities for its $2.277 billion Fund V. In December, Wynnchurch made a strategic growth investment in Mattress Warehouse, a leading independent mattress retailer with over 300 locations. Other recent Wynnchurch investments include: Premier Franchise Management, the largest U.S. residential pool-build and pool-service franchisor; Appvion, a leading provider of specialty and high performance direct thermal coatings; Owen, a leading provider of critical infrastructure equipment, aftermarket parts and services; and Trimlite, a leading manufacturer and distributor of residential doors and related door products.

