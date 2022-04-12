KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to Five Guys Funding, LLC Series 2022-1 Senior Secured Notes

KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to one class of notes from Five Guys Funding, LLC Series 2022-1, a whole business securitization.

In connection with its first securitization transaction in 2017, Five Guys Enterprises (Five Guys or the Company) contributed substantially all of its revenue-generating assets to the Master Issuer as collateral for the then offered notes. The Master Issuer is issuing one note class totaling $200 million (the Series 2022-1 Notes). The collateral includes existing and future domestic franchise agreements, existing and future company-operated restaurant royalties, US and Canadian intellectual property and related license agreements, collections from company-operated restaurants and bakery sales, and certain international collections. The proceeds from the offered Notes will be used to pay certain transaction fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

As of December 31, 2021, the Five Guys restaurant system included 1,733 locations of which 1,458 were located in North America, with annual system-wide sales of approximately $2.8 billion. The transaction is supported by royalties from 872 franchise locations and 586 company-operated restaurants, representing approximately 60% and 40% of total North American locations, respectively, pro forma based on the planned acquisition of approximately 107 franchised locations. The transaction also benefits from certain company-owned stores, license revenue related to locations outside of North America and other income. Approximately 84% of the restaurant locations are within North America with the remainder across 21 countries.

