Global Ad Spending Market 2022-2026: Market is Poised to Grow by $342.32 Billion - Increase in Number of Ad-exchange Platforms & Proliferation of Mobile Applications - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The ad spending market is poised to grow by $342.32 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 8.75%
This study identifies the incorporation of AR in advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the ad spending market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in use of AI as a tool for advertisement and high adoption of programmatic advertising will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The market is driven by increase in number of ad-exchange platforms, proliferation of mobile applications, and growth in smartphone and tablet shipments.
The report on the ad spending market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The ad spending market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ad spending market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., Burkhart Advertising Inc., Captivate LLC, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Comcast Corp., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Fairway Outdoor LLC, Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd., JCDecaux Holding, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Publicis Groupe SA, Stroer SE and Co. KGaA, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., WPP Plc, and Omnicom Group Inc.
Also, the ad spending market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 TV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 OOH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Print - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
- Alphabet Inc.
- Baidu Inc.
- Burkhart Advertising Inc.
- Captivate LLC
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc.
- Fairway Outdoor LLC
- Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd.
- JCDecaux Holding
- Meta Platforms Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- OUTFRONT Media Inc.
- Publicis Groupe SA
- Stroer SE and Co. KGaA
- The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
- Twitter Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- WPP Plc
- Omnicom Group Inc.
