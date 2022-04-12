Altada Partners With Leading Data Management Platform SlyceData

AI Leader Enters Into Strategic Relationship With Data and Research Platform Company, Delivering Enhanced Decision Making Tools to the Financial Services Market

Altada Technology Solutions, a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that supercharge data-driven decision making in the financial services, travel/security and healthcare sectors, today announced a strategic partnership with SlyceData. SlyceData is a leading data management platform for investment researchers that automates the data wrangling process and provides intuitive tools for exploring and extracting financial data.

The partnership, effective today, will enable joint customers to seamlessly combine data from multiple sources, including those generated by Altada's AI solutions. SlyceData's best-in-class solution automates the crucial tasks of ingestion and concordance of data sets, complementing Altada's suite of financial services AI solutions. Altada uses AI to generate structured datasets from previously inaccessible information, dramatically increasing the number of available data sources for financial services teams. Sharing technology capabilities, the Altada-SlyceData partnership will better serve the data analytics market across a variety of use cases.

"We're excited about this strategic partnership with SlyceData because it greatly expands our technology capabilities," said Allan Beechinor, Altada CEO. "Together, we will deliver a solution designed to empower professionals within financial institutions to make data-driven decisions as quickly as possible, using the best available data sources."

The vast majority of structured datasets remain incompatible with each other. SlyceData automates time-consuming data preparation, drastically increasing the volume of data that can be utilized for decision making and accelerating the discovery of insights using those datasets.

The partnership will enable SlyceData to provide greater value to a wider range of financial institutions, and the combined Altada-SlyceData solution will provide clients with access to new data sources. It will also provide customers with the ability to intuitively explore, extract and visualize their various data sources side-by-side. These advanced capabilities will enable financial institutions to optimize their performance by making data-driven decisions quickly and cost effectively.

"We're delighted to be partnering with Altada, who share our vision for a data-driven future for financial services and beyond," said Chris Harrison, CEO of SlyceData. "SlyceData provides unique expertise around financial data management and a deep familiarity with the investment management space, while Altada brings the best of breed in AI and machine learning to streamline processes and quickly unlock new sources of data. By sharing our capabilities, we'll accelerate product development to deliver a compelling solution – focused on data usability and accessibility – that will help firms leverage their data to drive business results."

About Altada

Founded in 2017, Altada is a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that supercharge data-driven decision making in the financial services, travel/security and healthcare markets. The company's Data Intelligence Platform integrates the first AI engine that leverages optical character recognition (OCR) and natural language processing (NLP) to analyze large volumes of structured and unstructured data, enabling users to not only make sense of their information but to also gain meaningful market insights that drive competitive advantage. Altada is headquartered in Cork, Ireland, and operates 12 offices across Europe, the US and Asia, including Dublin, Malta, London, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Delhi. Privately-held, Altada is backed by venture investment from Rocktop Partners, Elkstone Partners and Enterprise Ireland. To learn more, please visit https://www.altada.com/.

About Slycedata

Headquartered in New Jersey, SlyceData provides data solutions to financial services firms to accelerate their investment research process. Its suite of tools was developed hand-in-hand with industry partners to fit seamlessly into investors' workflows. Its team has deep expertise in data engineering and the investment management industry. SlyceData helps firms leverage the abundance of available data sources to deliver insights and drive performance.

