Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market Disruptors Report 2022: Focus on Arbe, Continental, Echodyne, Oculii, Uhnder, Vayyar - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive 4D Imaging Radar, 2021: Frost Radar Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.
A number of technology providers and Tier I suppliers are developing 4D imaging radar solutions. The analyst has identified 7 as the potential market disruptors.
Automotive perception sensors based on cameras, LiDAR, ultrasonics, and conventional 2D radars have come far in their detection, range, resolution, and processing capabilities but still have inherent limitations.
High deployment costs and the inability to detect in adverse weather conditions, see through solid objects, or meet other safety requirements mean that they are unable to support the transition from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to highly of fully autonomous driving.
The publisher identifies the potential performance, cost, and safety benefits achieved with 4D imaging radar technology, which has transitioned from multiple chipset, multiple sensor to single-chip solutions that can simultaneously detect in short, medium, and long ranges. They have become holistic solutions for in-vehicle sensing, outside-the-vehicle sensing, and safety applications.
4D imaging radar technology uses echolocation and time-of flight measurements to locate static and dynamic objects in an environment. They are capable of a range of 300 meters and beyond and can also be used for short- and medium-range detection. The 4th dimension (azimuth angle of elevation) combined with time-bound point cloud data improves the accuracy of imaging radars to provide high-resolution sensing with a wide field of view.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- Strategic Imperative
- Growth Environment
2. Frost Radar
- Automotive 4D Imaging Radar
- Competitive Environment
3. Companies to Action
- Arbe
- Continental
- Echodyne
- Oculii
- Uhnder
- Vayyar
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps: Empower Key Stakeholders
- Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
- Empowers Investors
- Empowers Customers
- Empowers the Board of Directors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4xxhw
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005958/en/
