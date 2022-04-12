Saudi Arabia $5.35 Bn Truck Leasing and Rental Markets, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Saudi Arabia Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Lease Type (Finance Lease, Full Rental), By Truck Type (Heavy Duty, and Medium Duty), By End-Use Industry, By Booking, By Region, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian Truck Leasing and Rental Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.51% to reach USD5,357.20 million by 2027

The primary factors driving the Saudi Arabian Truck Leasing and Rental Market growth are the shift in corporate players towards leasing cars and the rise in the number of market players offering affordable truck leasing and rental services.

Also, the growing transportation and logistics industry and ongoing and upcoming construction projects are expected to create growth opportunities for the Saudi Arabian Truck Leasing and Rental Market in the forecast period.

The rise in the government efforts and initiatives to lower the dependency on the oil & gas industry and diversify the income sources in compliance with Saudi Vision 2030 is expected to boost the growth of prominent industry verticals. With the development of industries, the demand for effective supply chain and logistics is growing at a significant rate, fueling the demand for transportation services across the country.

Companies prefer to rent or lease the truck services for their transportation requirements rather than investing in the purchase of trucks. Truck leasing and rental services eliminate organizations' maintenance and repair charges and provide advanced truck models at an affordable rate.

Also, the rates of the truck leasing and rental services are negotiable by the end-users, which was not possible during the purchase of trucks, thereby accelerating the demand for the Saudi Arabian Truck Leasing and Rental Market in the forecast period.

The Saudi Arabian Truck Leasing and Rental Market is segmented into lease type, truck type, end-use industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on lease type, the market is bifurcated into the finance lease and full rental. Finance lease services dominated the market in 2021, with a market share of 65.20%, and is expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period as companies prefer complete ownership of the truck to use it as per their need and at any time.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the Saudi Arabian Truck Leasing and Rental Market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Saudi Arabian Truck Leasing and Rental Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast the Saudi Arabian Truck Leasing and Rental Market based on lease type, truck type, end-use industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabian Truck Leasing and Rental Market

To identify drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabian Truck Leasing and Rental Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Saudi Arabian Truck Leasing and Rental Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Saudi Arabian Truck Leasing and Rental Market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Saudi Arabian Truck Leasing and Rental Market

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Saudi Arabia Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Lease Type:

Finance Lease

Full Rental

Saudi Arabia Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Truck Type:

Heavy Duty

Medium Duty

Saudi Arabia Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By End-Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

FMCG

Construction

Mining

E-Commerce

Others

Saudi Arabia Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Booking:

Offline

Online

Saudi Arabia Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Region:

Northern & Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region

Southern Region

Competitive Landscape

Yanal Finance Company

Saudi Transport & Investment Co. (Mubarrad)

Fraikin Dayim Truck Rental Ltd

Aljozoor Alrasekha Trucking Ltd. (Rahaal)

Trukker Holding Limited

Neeraan International Contracting Co.

Imad Company for Trading & Contracting

Trukkin Middle East FZ-LLC

Federal Wave Specialized Contracting Establishment

Spark Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbilcz

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005947/en/