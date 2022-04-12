Rubio's Coastal Grill Partners With San Diego Padres to Give Free Tacos for 2022 Season

Rubio's Coastal Grill and the San Diego Padres have partnered to give fans something extra tasty during the 2022 MLB season. Each time the Padres steal a base at Petco Park, fans will score a free, à la carte Rubio's taco, with any purchase, the day after the game.

"We are pleased to bring together two hometown favorites," said Sergio Del Prado, senior vice president, corporate partnerships at San Diego Padres. "Rubio's has forged strong roots in San Diego, based on their authentic recipes and brand concept, so we're very proud to partner with them this season."

Padres fans will receive one taco of their choice, with the purchase of any item on the menu, on the day after the stolen base. Guests can order online or through the app, and enter code ­­­GOPADRES, or mention the offer when visiting a restaurant. The Rubio's closest to Petco Park is located at 3555 Rosecrans Street, however the coupon code can be redeemed at any of Rubio's Southern California locations.

"When it comes to feeding San Diego Padres fans, Rubio's is all in," said Rubio's Co-Founder, Ralph Rubio. "Rubio's got its start in San Diego and has been involved in the community for 39 years. We're excited to cheer on the Padres this season, and to celebrate every stolen base with free tacos."

Rubio's has locations across California, Arizona and Nevada. Guests are encouraged to order through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com. For more information about Rubio's Coastal Grill and to view the menu, visit Rubio's, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Rubio's® Restaurants:

Rubio's first opened in 1983 in the San Diego neighborhood of Mission Bay. Today, Rubio's uses responsibly sourced seafood and continues to expand its menu with innovative recipes ranging from seafood tacos and burritos to California Bowls and crisp, fresh salads. In addition, Rubio's offers all-natural chicken, raised without antibiotics, and all-natural USDA Choice steak, "no fried" pinto beans, handmade guacamole, a variety of proprietary salsas, and craft beer and hard seltzer beverage options. The award-winning restaurant regularly receives accolades for its famous Original Fish Taco®. Rubio's is headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., has over 3,000 employees and currently operates over 150 restaurants.

