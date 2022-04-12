Rasmussen University to Open New Hennepin/Anoka Campus

Located in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, the new facility offers increased access, new resources and enhanced learning opportunities in a centralized location

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, today announced the merger and relocation of its Brooklyn Park/Maple Grove and Blaine campuses to a brand-new, enhanced space—opening in summer 2022. The new combined campus, located at 5555 96th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, will be named the Rasmussen University Hennepin/Anoka campus. At approximately 40,000 square feet, the site will be the largest Rasmussen campus in the Twin Cities. This campus evolution enables the University to offer students greater access to learning opportunities and brings all of their dynamic programming together in one central location. Classes begin at the new Hennepin/Anoka campus in early July.

"Rasmussen University has had a presence in the North Metro for more than 15 years now, and we could not be more excited to continue our history of serving students in Hennepin and Anoka counties with a brand-new campus," said Matt McIntosh, campus director, Rasmussen University Hennepin/Anoka campus. "We believe a centralized campus is a great opportunity to deliver the best student experience and elevate community relationships in a strong, growing community."

About the new Hennepin/Anoka Campus

The new Hennepin/Anoka campus will feature upgraded health sciences and nursing learning environments with high-tech labs and new simulation equipment and technology. Faculty and non-health science and nursing students at Rasmussen University will also have access to new offices, classrooms, computers, an expanded student lounge and study spaces, as well as outdoor common areas. The new laboratories include:

Simulation Center

Nursing Skills Labs

Physical Therapy Lab

Medical Assisting Lab

Surgical Tech Lab

The new campus is located in a high-traffic location providing easy access for students coming from all parts of the North Metro. Students and staff will have access to a nearby grocery store and a variety of restaurants and other resources that are within walking distance.

"Rasmussen University is looking forward to strengthening our existing community partnerships and growing new clinical and employer relationships, specifically to help meet the growing need for healthcare professionals throughout the Twin Cities and Minnesota," said McIntosh. "We are incredibly proud of this new campus and are excited to welcome the community this summer."

Classes at the Brooklyn Park/Maple Grove and Blaine campuses will continue until the new campus opens in July 2022. For more information about the Rasmussen University Brooklyn Park/Maple Grove campus, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/locations/minnesota/brooklyn-park/. For more information about the Blaine campus, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/locations/minnesota/blaine/.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative and flexible educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferrable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 23 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

