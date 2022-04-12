MV Index Solutions GmbH Licenses the BlueStar Global Online Gambling, Video Gaming and eSports Index to Pacer

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the licensing of the BlueStar Global Online Gambling, Video Gaming and eSports Index BVGOG to Pacer Advisor Inc.

The BlueStar Global Online Gambling, Video Gaming and eSports Index BVGOG tracks the performance of global companies active in online gambling, video gaming, and eSports segment. The index includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from online gambling platforms or related software; video game development and related software or hardware such as computer processors and graphics cards used in video gaming systems, controllers, headsets, and gaming consoles; streaming services or video games and/or hardware for use in eSports events or are involved in eSports events such as league operators, teams, distributors and platforms.

It is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price index, a total return net index, a total return gross index and reviewed on a quarterly basis. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

BlueStar Global Online Gambling, Video Gaming and eSports Index BVGOG

Number of Components: 50

Base Date: 31 December 2020

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions - www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 34.09 billion in assets under management (as of 12 April 2022) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes. MVIS is a VanEck company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005918/en/