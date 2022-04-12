National Academy of Sports Medicine(r) Named one of Phoenix Business Journal's Healthiest Places to Work

Global leader in fitness and wellness certifications honored with recognition for the second year in a row.
The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM(r)), a global leader in fitness and wellness certifications, has once again been named a finalist for the Phoenix Business Journal's 2022 Healthiest Employers Awards presented by Cigna. This awards program salutes the healthiest employers in Phoenix, Ariz., recognizing that healthy employees are happier and more productive.
"As a fitness and wellness company on a mission to help people achieve healthier lifestyles, it's important we set that example within our own company," said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. "We are honored to once again be recognized by the Phoenix Business Journal for our efforts, and we look forward to continue making NASM one of the healthiest and happiest places to work."
NASM's fitness and wellness-focused offerings include a subscription to the Headspace meditation app, use of an onsite state-of-the-art gym and recovery station, company-wide online fitness classes as well as an annual wellness challenge.
The finalists were selected by the Phoenix Business Journal with assistance from Healthiest Employers LLC, which uses questionnaires filled out by company employees to rank each entrant. The assessment evaluates multiple aspects of each organization's approach to its wellness programs, including culture and leadership commitment, communication, and programming.
As part of this honor, NASM is featured in the Healthiest Employers Special Section published in the April issue of the Phoenix Business Journal.
For more information on NASM, visit nasm.org.
About NASM: The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) is a global leader in fitness and wellness education and certifications. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on scientific, evidence-based research. NASM has educated over 1.4 million fitness professionals in over 100 countries, creating a global space for optimal wellbeing and fitness. Learn more at www.nasm.org.
