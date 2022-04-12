Arctic Blue Beverages Wins Big Again in San Francisco – "A Superior Result"

Products of the Finnish beverage company Arctic Blue Beverages succeeded nobly at the prestigious The San Francisco World Spirit Competition (SFWSC). The company's newest gins, Arctic Blue Legacy Gin and Arctic Blue Gin Rose, won double gold. Silver was awarded to the innovative oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005706/en/

"Although we know our products rank high in taste and quality globally, this was still an overwhelming result, for a relatively small player in the global alcohol industry," Valtteri Eroma (left), the CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages, rejoices and adds: "Developing new products is always a team effort, but the key role in the taste of Arctic Blue products plays our internationally awarded Master Distiller Asko Ryynänen (right)." (Photo: Business Wire)

"Although we know our products rank high in taste and quality globally, this was still an overwhelming result, for a relatively small player in the global alcohol industry," Valtteri Eroma, the CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages, rejoices.

"Developing new products is always a team effort, but the key role in the taste of Arctic Blue products plays our internationally awarded Master Distiller Asko Ryynänen. With Asko, we have developed an agile process to turn ideas effectively into award-winning products, which is now paying off," Valtteri adds.

Arctic Blue Legacy is a barrel-aged gin sold in a unique bottle designed by Timo Sarpaneva. The product is targeted to the ultra-premium category and packed in a prestige handmade wooden gift package. It has already received the highest recognition at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) with a gold medal and 95 points back in 2021.

Arctic Blue Gin Rose is the company's entry into the fast-growing category of pink gins. The taste profile is similar to the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin with hints of cinnamon rose petals in both scent and taste. The beautiful red color comes from Finnish bilberries.

Arctic Blue Oat is the world's first gin-based oat liqueur, which was launched a year ago. It was already awarded with a bronze medal at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) in 2021.

"Based on our experience after previous awards, this will give a great boost to the sales of our new products as well as our current products like Arctic Blue Oat. Therefore, immediately after hearing the preliminary information, we have worked hard to increase the production capacity of our products at the distillery," says Valtteri Eroma.

Products of Arctic Blue Beverages have previously been successful in the SFWSC competition. For example in 2019 Arctic Blue Navy Strength Gin won Double Gold and the Best in Show awards at the World Spirits Awards in San Francisco.

Awards for Arctic Blue Beverages in 2022:

DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, Arctic Blue Gin Rose (Flavoured Gin Category)

DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, Arctic Blue Legacy Gin (Barrel Aged Gin Category)

SILVER MEDAL, Arctic Blue Oat, Finland (Other Liqueurs Category)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005706/en/