Astronaut Scott Kelly Drops First Ever NFT "Dreams Out of this World" to Aid Ukrainian War Effort

Drawing Parallels Between Space and the Metaverse, 100% of Iconic Astronaut's First NFT Proceeds Will Support Global Empowerment Mission to Help Fight War in Ukraine

World Famous former NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly, is officially dropping his first ever NFT, "Dreams Out of this World," today on International Day of Human Space Flight to bring mainstream audiences into the crypto fold and inspire them to explore the unknown; similarly to what he did during his early space travel days.

A veteran of NASA's Year in Space Mission, Scott was the previous record holder for the longest space flight and is no stranger to exploring the unknown. His foray into the NFT space is a natural progression for this space pioneer who views NFTs as the building blocks of the metaverse - a whole new digital world that is still in its infancy, but offers unlimited opportunities.

Kelly has orbited the Earth more than 8,300 times and has traveled over 200 million miles and has both flown over or traveled to many parts of the planet providing him a unique perspective. Today, on the International Day of Human Space Flight, Kelly will drop his NFT to further raise awareness and visibility around cryptocurrency and NFTs as the building blocks of the metaverse and to merge the modern human's two biggest frontiers across the digital and physical worlds.

"Similar to space travel, the metaverse might not seem accessible to the masses at present time. In addition to rekindling interest in space, I am most honored to be able to assist the people of Ukraine during their time of crisis by donating 100% of net proceeds from the initial sale to the Global Empowerment Mission. My hope is that this NFT collection not only inspires those who opt into auction, but also uplift those who are going through the darkest time in human history," said Astronaut Scott Kelly.

Orange Comet, a next-generation content creation studio producing blockchain experiences, was tasked with bringing Dreams Out of this World to life.

"It's been an incredible journey to partner with a visionary like Scott Kelly on his first NFT project. He's experienced the world from a very rare perspective, which offers another level of unique ingenuity and imagination that our team was able to translate within the NFT creative," said Dave Broome, CEO, Orange Comet. "We're also honored that along with Scott we will be donating the proceeds from this NFT to humanitarian aid in Ukraine. This project is rooted in inspiration and hope - messages that we truly need in the world right now."

The self-described man of the people was a notoriously bad student and avid daydreamer up until college. Here he accidentally found inspiration in Tom Wolfe's classic account of the lives of trailblazing Americans who first explored space: The Right Stuff. Kelly, who is a fierce proponent of inspiring young generations, offers up this NFT drop as a love letter to all the daydreamers out in the world who may not have found their calling just yet to show them what's possible once inspiration strikes and you believe in making dreams a reality no matter how far fetched they may seem in the moment.

With the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, it's no surprise that Kelly is proud to give 100% of net proceeds from the initial NFT sale to support the Global Empowerment Mission to further their efforts in aiding Ukraine's fight against Russia. Kelly is a fierce proponent of peaceful international relations to advance the human species, and hopes to do all in his power to ensure freedom prevails.

"We are here to help in the midst of extreme disaster and crisis, and GEM is so appreciative of each and every effort that comes in to support the mission. Every donation, creative endeavor, organization, and partner plays a huge role in the sustained success of the longstanding relief efforts we are able to provide as a non-governmental organization, and we thank Scott and team for their gracious donation and creative efforts to support and provide aid," said Michael Capponi, President, Founder, Global Empowerment Mission.

Kelly's NFT is available for purchase on OpenSea starting at 9AM PT (Link to auction page)

Below is the auction which will be conducted in an English format for a duration of 72 hours:

Scott Kelly's Dreams Out of This World Auction: Souvenirs from Space (Link to auction)

1 of 1 NFT paired with Scott's flying suit

1 of 1 paired with Scott's space gloves

1 of 1 paired with Scott's command cap

In addition to the auction:

Scott Kelly's Dreams Out of This World Collection: Postcards from Space (Link to collection)

1 of 1 generative pieces (total of 3,333) For this section of the drop, individuals will purchase a reservation to a select NFT, which they can preview a teaser for starting April 12th. All purchased NFTs will be revealed to each individual in full on April 15th at 9AM PT.



About Scott Kelly:

Scott Kelly is a former NASA astronaut and retired United States Navy Captain, U.S. spaceflight record holder and an experienced test pilot having logged more than 15,000 hours of flight time in more than 40 different aircraft and spacecraft. A former fighter pilot, Kelly flew the F-14 Tomcat aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Kelly was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 1996. A veteran of four space flights, he piloted Space Shuttle Discovery to the Hubble space telescope in 1999 and, subsequently, commanded Space Shuttle Endeavour on a mission to the International Space Station in 2007. His long-duration space flight experience includes two flights on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft, launching and landing from Kazakhstan and two stays aboard the International Space Station as commander, the first a 159-day mission in 2010-2011 followed by his recorded-breaking 340-day mission to the ISS in 2015. During his year-long mission, known worldwide as the "Year In Space," he conducted three spacewalks before returning home in March 2016. His Year in Space Mission was chronicled in a TIME Magazine documentary series and an Emmy Award winning PBS special. Kelly has traveled more than 200 million miles, which is more than twice the distance to the Sun, and has orbited the Earth more than 8,300 times. Kelly has received many awards and honors, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit and Distinguished Flying Cross. He was on the cover of TIME Magazine in December 2014 and was named one of its 100 Most Influential People in 2015. Kelly also was recognized at the 2015 State of the Union Address by United States President Barack Obama. Kelly is a Fellow of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots and a member of the Association of Space Explorers. He is a highly sought after public speaker who exemplifies leadership while testing the limits of the human spirit and endurance. In 2016 he published a New York Times bestseller memoir Endurance, A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery. More recently he published Infinite Wonder–a collection of extraordinary images he photographed aboard the International Space Station, also a New York Times bestseller. Kelly is married to Amiko, a former NASA public affairs officer and has two children, Samantha and Charlie from a previous marriage. His identical twin brother Mark, is also a former NASA astronaut and the current junior US Senator from Arizona.

About Orange Comet:

Orange Comet is a premium content creation company focused on producing high quality and disruptive NFT digital collectibles and Web3 experiences. The Company's team brings together some of the world's leading and award-winning media creators, producers, and artists to partner with the biggest brands, IP and talent across music, sports, arts and entertainment. By blending super-creative content and game-changing technology, our mission is to create groundbreaking NFT experiences for the passionate fan bases of our clients, simultaneously unlocking new levels of interest, engagement and revenue. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of all entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. Dedicated to blockchain sustainability, Orange Comet runs on green servers and builds a carbon-negative solution in the NFT space, including partnering with eco-conscious blockchains. Our collective diversity in background, expertise and industries, works to help our clients shape their businesses for the emerging Metaverse of opportunities that awaits. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com, as well as on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About GEM:

The Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) to date has helped thousands recover from unforeseen disasters and has proactively responded to national and international disasters such as the recent crisis in Ukraine, Surfside Tower Collapse, Bronx Fires, Kentucky Tornadoes, California Wildfires, Texas winter Storm, earthquakes in Haiti, and much more. Please visit the website at: www.globalempowermentmission.org for more missions, donation links, and information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005388/en/